Mark A. Vukelich

Mark Anthony Vukelich, age 60, passed away surrounded by loved ones in Waco, Texas on January 26th, 2023. Mark was loved by family and friends for his wit and knowledge, his unending patience and listening, his stories and laughs, and his supportiveness of everyone around him. Mark is survived by his sons, Robert and Steven; his father and step-mother, George “Sonny” and Susie; his sisters, Mary ”Sunny Jo” and Sarajean; and step-siblings, Bill, Brian, and Tanya.

A Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 PM with friends and family on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby. Friends and family are encouraged to speak during the Memorial Service to share a memory of Mark. Burial will be at the Lakewood Cemetery in Crosby. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.