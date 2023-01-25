Mark Frederick Olding, 64, of Brainerd, passed away on January 15th, 2023 at home after a short battle with cancer with his loving family by his side. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when the weather is warmer.

Mark was born in Duluth, MN to Robert Bruce and Margaret Ann (Reedy) Olding on September 10th, 1958. He graduated high school in Cass Lake, MN in 1977. Mark was a veteran of the US Air Force and graduated from Central Lakes College with degrees as a Diesel and Marine Technician. He worked for many years owning his own business as an over the road truck driver. He even competed in the truck driving championships. Mark married the love of his life Ruth Ann Smith on July 22, 2000 in Brainerd. Mark was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed working on anything with a motor. Mark was a very generous man, willing to offer up a room to stay, or his handyman services to those who could not afford the repairs. Mark was always willing to help others any way he could.

Mark is survived by his wife, Ruth of Brainerd, children Matthew (Kristin) Olding of Becker, Maxwell Olding of Minneapolis, Tyler Olding of Bemidji, Lindsey Olding of Bemidji, and Andrea (Aaron) Hanson of Alexandria; grandchildren, Avery, Aspen, Madison, Blake, Alex, and David; mother Margaret Schluter of Cass Lake; sisters, Annie Sevenich of Cass Lake, Mary (Richard) Bull of Walker, Shelly (Darrell) Wilson of Ball Club, and Kathy Kriesien of Cass Lake and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mark is preceded in death by his father Robert Bruce Olding, where they can fish together once again.