Marla Hardy passed away on March 31, 2023, at the age of 61. She was born on May 28, 1961, to Loren and Fran Hardy. She is survived by two brothers, Mark Hardy and Craig Hardy, four children, Aaron Stegner (Carrie), Ben Stegner, Cate Waidelich (Brad) and Alan Stegner (Dion) and eight grandchildren, Aidan, Zoe, Zeke, Sophie, Lauren, David, Arabella and Henry.

Marla Hardy was a kind and caring person who enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She was always willing to help a friend in need and there to lend a listening ear. She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, and love of life. Marla will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A private celebration of life will be held at a future date.

