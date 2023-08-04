Marly Moga

Marilyn Joyce Moga, 86, of Aitkin, formerly from Spring Lake Park, passed away at her home on Cedar Lake, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, with family at her side.

A Celebration of Marly’s Life will be held 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday, August 19, 2023, at VFW, Kraus - Hartig Post (8100 Pleasant View Drive NE - Spring Lake Park, MN 55432). Private family interment will take place at St. John The Baptist Catholic Cemetery in New Brighton, MN.

Marly was born February 5, 1937, in Minneapolis, the daughter of Clifford and Ruth (Scharp) Stenmo. After graduating from South High School, Marly worked a variety of jobs. Most notably, she spent 25 years at Control Data. In 1974, she married William Moga. The couple enjoyed a life full of travel, camping, and snowmobiling. Marly also loved growing flowers, reading detective magazines and downhill skiing. Her independent spirit and caring heart will always be missed.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bill; sons, Rory (Carmen) Larson and Rick Larson; grandchildren, Andi-Jo (Jake), Mat (Bethany), Amber (Nick), and Alec; great-grandchildren, Astella, Shiloh, Wally, Levi, Reagan, and Jackson; brother, Ralph (Pat) Stenmo; and sister-in-law, Deanna Schotzko. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Duane; sister, Vange; and brother-in-law, Dick.

Memorials are preferred to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Breast Cancer Foundation | Susan G. Komen®

Arrangements have been made with Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd.