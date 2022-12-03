Marlys M. Dehning

Marlys Marie Dehning, age 82 of Brainerd formerly of Deerwood, died at Edgewood Vista in Brainerd on December 1, 2022. She was born to Walter and Rose (Specht) Petersen on September 25, 1940 in Aitkin. Marlys married James Dehning on December 17, 1960 in Iron Hub. She was a retired Physical Therapy Assistant serving Cedarbrook Manor, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center and Woodland Good Samaritan. Marlys was an avid bowler with the Cuyuna Lanes League.

Marlys is survived by three sons, Scott (Lynette) Dehning of Merrifield, Kevin (Diane) Dehning of Crosby and Kurt (Kelly) Dehning of Brainerd; 7 grandchildren, Paula (Jason) Kovatovich, Nic Dehning, Shawn (Rayanna) Dehning, Mikayla (Alex) England, Zach, Jason and Olivia Dehning; 7 great-grandchildren, Abbie and Brody Kovatovich, Hunter and Kewdelynn Dehning, Jax and Lincoln Dehning and Barrett Englund.

Preceding Marlys in death are her parents; her husband, James in 2019; 4 brothers, Bud, Jim Duane and Warren Petersen, and one sister Charlotte Violet.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the Koop Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.