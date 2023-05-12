Marlys Walli

Marlys Joan Walli, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Rochester at Cottagewood Senior Communities. Marlys was born in Pequot Lakes, to Harry & Florence (Brenno) Mullenix.

She is survived by her children: Greg (Patricia) Jedlenski, Bryan (Tara Thompson) Walli, Gale Walli, Denise Walli; siblings: Darrell Mullenix, Dianne Mullenix, Darla Serres, Arlyn Mullenix, Rod (Debbie) Mullenix, Rick Mullenix and Gary Mullenix; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren.

Marlys is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Vernon Jedlenski; second husband, Melvin Walli; son, Bobby Jedlenski; sister Myrna (Joe) Loren.

Funeral service for Marlys will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 11AM at Faith Baptist Church in Brainerd. Visitation will be at 10AM, with a reception following.

Faith Baptist Church address:

229 28th Street East

Brainerd, MN 56401

www.halvorsontaylor.com