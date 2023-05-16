Marsha (Goedderz) Wedan

On Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the age of 81, the Holy Spirit called Marsha Wedan of Clearlake Oaks, CA home to the halls of eternity. Marsha was born on March 25, 1942 to John and Jean (Cass) Goedderz of Baxter, MN. She is survived by two daughters, Lydia Wedan and JoAnn (Sam) Iverson. Grandsons Jerrod Hall, Joshua Richardson, Erik Iverson and granddaughter Tayra Hall. Great-grandchildren Jacob, Lily, Blake and Laci Anna. She is also survived by her two sisters Cheryl (Jack) Norwood, Baxter, MN and Patricia (Doug) Bjorklund, Brainerd, MN. Marsha was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Rodger Wedan and her parents. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed her family and friends. Marsha and Rodger pastored at churches in Westwood, CA and Clearlake Oaks, CA. Marsha was a church organist, choir director and church secretary. She also loved to write music. She became a realtor in her later years and was still working up to six months before she passed as assistant to Real Estate Broker, David Hughes. Marsha will be missed by her loyal friend Gracie. A celebration of life will be held later this summer at Clearlake Oaks Baptist Church.