Martin E. Luther, 93, of Brainerd, passed away with his sister by his side on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Lakewood Heath System Care Center in Staples.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Brainerd. Family and friends are invited to gather beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. Military Honors will be provided by the Brainerd American Legion, Post #255 and VFW, Post #1647. Interment will be at a later date at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Born May 13, 1929, Martin was the son of Hubert and Martha (Luepker) Luther. He graduated from Washington High School in Brainerd and continued his education at Brained Junior College where he earned his A.A. Degree in 1949. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951 and honorable served his country for two years. He spent time in Japan and Korea during his service. When Martin returned to Brainerd, he worked two summers at Northern Pacific Shops before started a career with F. W. Woolworth that spanned 32 years. He retired after managing three different stores in the Milwaukee, WI area.

Martin’s commitment to his family was evident in the many birthday parties and events he attended for his nieces and nephews. He also enjoyed many summers making Mulligan Stew (Hobo Soup). He was an avid sports fan - bowling, shooting pool, or throwing horseshoes and also making sure to watch the Minnesota Vikings or Twins. He had a garden one could envy and made an amazing Strawberry Rhubarb pie. Whether watching the birds or spending hours working on his numerous HO Trains, Martin enjoyed his quiet time and retained his independence until 91. His faith and love of God was foremost in his life, and he appreciated the community at Zion Lutheran Church for many years - 26 as its’ treasurer.

He will be dearly missed by his sisters, Minna Wallin and Dorothy Peterson (of Coos Bay, OR) and many extended family members including nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Erwin and Gerald; infant sister, Marie; and brothers-in-law, James Wallin and Dale Peterson.

Memorial are preferred to Zion Lutheran Church in Brainerd.

Nelson - Doran Funeral Home

www.nelson-doran.com

218.829.4755