Mary Duret

Mary Rose Duret, age 90, of Pequot Lakes, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Lakewood Health in Staples. She was born to Lynn and Rose Vinton on September 12, 1932, in St. Cloud. She married Lorin “Skee” Duret on October 19, 1948. Mary’s mother owned and operated Rose’s Inn in St. Cloud where Mary worked for many years. She also worked at St. Cloud College as a cook and in food service with her cousin, Rick. Mary’s parents had a cabin on Sylvan Lake near Pillager where the family spent a lot of time. Upon Skee’s retirement, he and Mary bought a nice home on Sylvan Lake near the family cabin. Mary has lived by her daughter, Connie, in Pequot Lakes for the past 16 years. She loved watching the wildlife outside her window, feeding the birds and her cats, Felix, Cleo and Gizmo.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Nieland (Rick), Connie Vargo (Dale); 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lorin “Skee”; and son, Randy Duret.

Services will be 1 PM on Friday, December 16, at Pleasant Hill Community Church, rural Pequot Lakes. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A memorial service will also be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Pillager Community Center, with graveside service at Wildwood Cemetery, Pillager. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes.