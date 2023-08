Mary Jane Halverson, age 88, of Pine River, passed away on August 23, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society, Pine River. She was born March 9, 1935. Mary Jane is survived by 7 children and several grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gloria Gray.

Graveside service will be 1 PM on Friday, September 1, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Pequot Lakes. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.