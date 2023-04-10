6/22/1939 - 4/9/2023

Mary Jean Filippi, 83 year old resident of Little Falls, died Sunday, April 9 at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 13 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held Thursday from 11:00 A.M. until the church service. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Mary’s Church Cemetery Fund.

