Mary Margaret Overy, 43, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Mary was born on October 13, 1979, in Rock Springs, WY to David and Konnie (Davey) Overy. When she was six-year-old, they moved to staples, MN where she attended grade school and High School. Mary met Dave Boswell and moved to Mankato, MN. They moved around southeastern Minnesota before settling back in Mankato, MN and had their daughter. Mary was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her partner Dave Boswell; daughter Maya Boswell; Mother Konnie Overy; sisters Konnie C. Overy and Sara Crawford; Aunts Suzzy Harper and Tracey Denny; Uncles Roy Davey and Ardell Davey; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father David Overy; Aunt Elsie Boldra; grandmother Mary Davey; Uncles David Spracklin, Clifford Spracklin, Gary Harper, and Keith Boldra.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel- Baxter.