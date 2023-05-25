Mary Schwegel

Mary Lee Schwegel, 82-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 21 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 27 at 11:00 A.M. at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake, MN

A visitation Friday, May 26 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church in Mayhew Lake.

