Mary Stoffel

Mary Helen Stoffel, 65, of Baxter, MN passed away July 16, 2023. Mary was born in Ardmore Oklahoma on August 28, 1957. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Doris Stoffel and beloved sister, Barbara. She is survived and remembered with love by cousins, other relatives and many friends.

After graduating from Brainerd High School in 1975, Mary attended Vocational Tech and Central Lakes College. As a teen, she worked at the State Hospital, then was a secretary for 12 years at Crow Wing Social Services. After that, she was employed at the Minnesota State Lottery and most recently the Minnesota DNR at Camp Ripley. She retired in 2012. She also volunteered at a nearby elementary school and worked at her church. Mary was a Kinship volunteer, mentoring 3 young women over the years.

St. Andrews Catholic Church was very important to her, as were her priests and friends there. She had a very strong faith and anyone who knew Mary knew how much she looked forward to seeing her loved ones again in heaven. Undoubtedly, there is great celebrating in heaven now.

Mary was also involved in keeping her HS graduating class close and keeping track of family. She stayed in touch with relatives and enjoyed gatherings of both sides of her family. Some of her favorite memories were adventures in Colorado with her cousin Jerry’s family.

Those who loved Mary are grateful for the excellent care from St. Otto’s in Little Falls, Knute Nelson Hospice, church and faith friends and cousins who sat with her for the last week of her life and all those who prayed for her.

A Mass of Christian Burial is planned for 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 25 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 1108 Willow St, Brainerd, MN 56401. Family and friends are welcome to gather one hour prior. A lunch (including Oreos) will be served, and interment will follow at Wildwood Cemetery in Pillager. The Mass will be livestreamed (St. Andrew’s Catholic Church - Brainerd Catholic)

Donations can be made to St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in memory of Mary. Nelson - Doran Funeral Home www.nelson-doran.com 218.829.4755