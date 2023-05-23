Matthew Hanson, 65, of Nisswa, passed away on May 18, 2023, due to complications from a fall.

Matt was born on August 17, 1957, to Raymond and Bernice (Nelson) Hanson in Brainerd Minnesota. He managed the H&R Block office in Brainerd for many years. In his free time Matt liked to hunt and fish. He enjoyed big bonfires and classic rock. Matt’s sarcastic wit and life lessons will be missed by many.

Matt is survived by his wife Dawn Musick; sister Lori Hanson Falzarano; sisters-in-law; Pam (Bob) Root, Lauri White; mother-in-law, Patricia Musick; “second sister”, Connie Engan; nieces and nephews, Matthew and Nelson Falzarano, Stephanie White, Maddy Root, Jamie Kloss; great niece, Neve White; bonus niece, Makayla Gottsch (Dayne); bonus great niece Estelle Gottsch; and his dog, Petey. He is preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Anthony White; father-in-law Burton Musick.

At Matt’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.