Melanee Korf

Our beloved Melanee passed in her sleep at her father’s home in Breezy Point on December 8, 2022, with her children present. After her mother passed, Melanee fought a two-year battle with brain cancer. She was sixty-one years young.

She has one daughter, Hannah Brandanger of Grand Rapids, MN, and two sons, Alex Korf of Breezy Point, MN and Andrew Korf of Fargo, North Dakota. Melanee was born in Brainerd, the eldest child of Ron and Sonja Grams. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sonja (Gallant) Grams, who passed in June of 2021 and her husband, Mike Korf.

Melanee has one brother, Ron Grams Jr. (Marcy), of Plymouth, Minnesota. Melanee loved her family, the outdoors, animals, cooking and baking, and country music. She has several nieces and nephews. Although we will miss this daughter, sister, cousin, wife, mother, aunt, and friend, her passing is a reminder to us of the brevity of life.

