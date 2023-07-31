Melody Colvin

Melody Kaye Colvin entered fully into the presence of her Lord in heaven on July 14, 2023. She was 65.

Born on June 16, 1959, to parents, Walter and Marsha Colvin, Melody was the first of three children.

Melody was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, church, and community. Her hobbies included reading, ceramics, spending time with her mother and caring for her cats.

She is preceded in death by her father, Walter Colvin and she is survived by her mother, Marsha Colvin; and two siblings, Wayne Colvin (Olena) and Laura Dale (Robert).

A celebration of life will be held on August 5th at the Crow Wing town hall from 10am - 2pm.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.