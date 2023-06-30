Melvin Dahlberg

Melvin H. Dahlberg, Age 92, of Brainerd passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022. Preceded in death by his loving wife Joan, parents Albert and Ruth, and his brother Phillip. Survived by daughter Elissa (Joe), son Dean (Sandy), grandchildren Greg (Isa), Eric (Kayla), John, and great grandson Hank Ryan, other extended family and many friends.

Born and raised in Barnum, Mel graduated from high school and enlisted in the U.S. Airforce. He was stationed in Burtonwood, England where he met his future wife, Joan. After 4 years in the military, Mel enjoyed a long and distinguished 35 year career as a MN State Trooper.

Mel was well known for his wonderful sense of humor and joyful spirit. He loved family, friends, fishing, hunting, playing sports and cribbage, wild ricing, traveling, and storytelling. Mel was committed in his service to others, his church, and his community. He will be greatly missed.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 6th at Halvorson Taylor Funeral Home.

www.halvrosontaylor.com