Merlaine Wornson, 75, of Brainerd, MN passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on April 11, 2023. Funeral Services for Merlaine will be held on Tuesday April 25, 2023, at 1:00pm at the Hadley Lutheran Church in Hadley, MN. Visitation will begin at 12:00pm at the church. Friends and family are also invited to gather on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter. Interment will be at the Highland Home Cemetery in Hadley, MN at a later date.

Merlaine was born to Jake and Enger (Matson) Kruse on August 1, 1947, in Montevideo, MN. After graduating from Seymour high school, Merlaine went on to pursue her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Lamar University in Boumont, TX in 1969. She retired from the USDA Rural Development office in AK in May 2014.

Her passion was country music. Merlaine was a singer and performer, and she loved to put on a show! She had many other interests also, including kayaking, softball, she was an avid reader, and loved to go on motorcycle rides.

Merlaine is survived by her husband Paul, her sister Lois Badeaux, Paul’s children Kristin and Wendy Wornson, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Norm Kroenin, her brother Don (Geneva) Kruse, sister Mavis Slate, niece Shannon Rider, and nephew Galen Badeaux.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.