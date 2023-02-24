Michael Duane McQuoid

Michael McQuoid was born July 2, 1960 in Saint Paul, Minnesota by his proud parents Shirley and Duane McQuoid. He was a loving husband and father who passed away peacefully on February 13, 2023 at age 62 after a long battle with liver issues. He served in the U.S. Army from 1982-1986. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. Mike is survived by his devoted wife Sheri, two sons Shawn and Thomas, his father Duane McQuoid, brother Terry McQuoid, and sister Sue Mandt (spouse David). The celebration of life for Mike will be on Sunday, April 23, 2023 1:00-4:00 p.m. at The Last Turn in Brainerd, MN.