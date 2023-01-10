Michael Girard Rogers, loving partner to Jillaina Wachendorf, devoted father to Dustin Rogers, Douglas Rogers, and Jeanne’ (Dan) Weihrauch and his cherished granddaughter Sydney Weihrauch, passed away in his Monument CO home on December 17, 2022 at age 66 after a battle with cancer.

Mike’s diverse interests, determination to succeed and fearless spirit led him to a life filled with out of the ordinary experiences. Mike’s life’s work was in physical therapy, mostly in acute neurological rehab settings.

Born to Jeanne Mary (Rogers) Kain, nee Buril, and Harry William Rogers in St. Paul MN on June 22, 1956, he was the 5th of 10 children. Mike is survived by his family named above, his daughter by choice, Anna Claiborne, (David) and children Alex & A.J.; his best friend Deanna Miller (Randy) and sons Matt & Zach; Jillaina’s children Sam and Ethan; his sisters Cecilia Snook, Mary Rardin; his brothers Joe (Marilou), Jim (Ann), Tom, and Arthur (Sherie); many nieces and nephews and his ex-wife Juli Rogers. Mike also leaves behind his beloved pets: Coco the mule, dogs Piper and Poppy, and cat Miko.

Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, father Harry, mother Jeanne, stepfather William Kain; his siblings Kathleen Kawalek, Kenneth Rogers (Judi), and Richard Rogers.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life gathering in northern MN for summer 2023. Date and details plus a longer obituary to be posted on Mike’s Caring Bridge page https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/mgrogerslifelonghealer