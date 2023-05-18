Michael Griep, age 73, of Pine River, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital. He was born to Erwin and Pauline Griep on December 27, 1949 in Minneapolis. Mike was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Pine River American Legion and also the Pine River Fire Department. He married Carol Harrison on August 25, 1973. He and Carol owned and operated Griep’s Jewelry in Pine River for many years.

Mike is survived by his wife, Carol; sisters, Pat Hanson and Terrie Griep (Mark Riese); brother, Tom Griep (Evelyn); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Larry Hanson.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 to 5 PM on Wednesday, May 31, at Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, with military honors at 5 PM. A luncheon will follow at the Pine River American Legion.