Michael (Mike) Jeppesen

Michael Jeppesen (Mike) of Pillager, MN passed away on April 3rd, 2023 at the age of 78. He was born on October 10th in Minneapolis, MN.

Mike spent his entire career in the grocery business. He started out as a bag boy for Penny’s Supermarkets in Minneapolis and retired from Cub Foods in Baxter, MN after moving to Brainerd to work for County Market when it first opened in the mid 80’s. His retirement commenced at the end of 1999 as he declared that he was not Y2K compatible.

Mike was a member of both the Moose Club and the Elks Club. After retiring, he became the gambling commissioner at the Elks Club for several years. Each weekday, he dedicated 30 minutes to The Bold and The Beautiful. He also enjoyed his weekly coffee and lunch visits with his friends.

Mike is preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Judy Jeppesen; father, August; mother, Ruth; brother, Dick; grandson, Tyler. He is survived by his children, Shelley (Bob) Lynch, Terry (Jonathan) Beale, Shawn (Carrie) Jeppesen, Robin (Dean) Peterson; grandchildren, Elliot (Hannah), Grace, Miles, Macy, Schmitty, Amelia, Audrey; brother, Jim.

Mike enjoyed his life up north with Judy. Over the years they would spend many hours fishing and boating on Hardy Lake, cheering for the Twins, and bonfires in the evenings.

Friends will be invited to attend a gathering at Mike’s lake home later this summer. We are at peace knowing that our dad is eternally reunited with Judy and his beloved sidekick, Sadie Cat.

Dad, we are going to miss you and your humor. Especially the bad dad jokes.