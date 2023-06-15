Michael Schrader

On June 13, 2023, Michael Thomas Schrader passed away at the age of 55 from complications of Huntington’s disease in Mounds View, Minnesota.

Mike was born in Wadena, MN to Ronald and Judith Schrader on September 24, 1967. They moved out to the Washington D.C. area where Mike was raised and graduated from Falls Church High School in 1986. While in school, Mike was an avid athlete, he was a great baseball and basketball player and won the JV wrestling championship for his weight class. He moved to Denver, Colorado where married Blair (Vos). They returned to Minnesota to be by family and started a family of their own. Mike was a proud stay-at-home dad to his daughters. He loved his family (including the pets), being at the beach, and fishing. He enjoyed a variety of music, movies, and video games throughout his life, with The Golden Girls being his most recent favorite.

Mike is survived by his daughters, Lauren Schrader (Ben Leisen) of Austin, MN and Emily Schrader of Duluth, MN, his father, Ronald Schrader of Brainerd, MN, his brother, John Schrader of Baxter, MN, and his former wife, Blair Schrader (Sauk Rapids, MN) as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother, Judith Schrader, and sister, Connie McCauley, as well as his grandparents. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 19 at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Brainerd, followed by a light lunch in Lum Park. In lieu of memorials, donations to the TriCounty Humane Society or Huntington Disease Society of America are preferred.

