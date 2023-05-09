Miguel Velasco, 96, of Brainerd, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at home with his wife by his side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 11, 2023, at All Saints Catholic Church in Brainerd. Family and friends are welcome to gather one hour prior to Mass and to stay for lunch to follow. A private interment will be held at St. Thomas of the Pines.

Miguel was born August 4, 1926, in Mexico, the son of Miguel and Antonia (Jimenez) Velasco. First and foremost, Miguel cherished his family. He was a devoted and loving husband as well as a proud and caring father and grandpa. His faith and commitment to Jesus Christ ensured Miguel the ability to live a life always at peace. His adventurous spirit and curious nature were nurtured by traveling the world with his wife and meeting challenges face on. Miguel was a clown; always happy and striking a pose. He and wife, Lucy, were each other’s breaths and had a beautiful life together. Always content with his life, Miguel never looked back and would be honored if you lived your life with that motto.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of 75 years in September, Lucy; children, Jose (Lulu) Velasco, Rose (Denny) Hallgren, Juana (Jerry) Palmer, Alicia (Al) Spencer, Terry (Sue) Velasco, Evy (Pete) Bible, Dorothy (Wendell) Meidinger, Sue (Bill) Bollig, Mike (Patti) Velasco, Tom (Ty) Velasco, and John (Pam) Velasco; 25 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by two children, Marikita and Miguelito Velasco; and two grandsons, Brock Bollig and Henry Temke.

Due to a family allergy, we ask that no flowers are sent. Memorials are preferred to All Saints Catholic Church.

