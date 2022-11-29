Mildred E. Winterowd, age 95 of Deerwood died at her home on November 26, 2022. She was born to Arthur and Jessie (Adair) Johnson on January 17, 1927 in Brainerd. Mildred was a retired Crow Wing County Health Aid.

Mildred is survived three sons, Dennis (Betty Jo) Winterowd of Deerwood, Leon (Karen) Winterowd of Pillager and Nathan Winterowd of Deerwood; five daughters, Sonja Crothers and Wanda Ball both of Aitkin, Hope Winterowd of Brainerd, Ione (Larry) Cline of Pengilly and Tammy (Mike) Calkins of Deerwood; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Preceding Mildred in death are her parents; her husband, Nelson; one son, Nelson Winterowd Jr., three step children, Robert and Wally Winterowd and Lois Reckard; one grandson, Christopher Stirewalt and 7 siblings.

A private family service was held. If desired memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice or the Garrison Animal Hospital Stray Animal Fund. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.