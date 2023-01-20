Molly Fiksdal

Molly May Fiksdal, 74, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and dear friend, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2023.

Molly was born to George and Irene (Barton) VanGuilder on May 22, 1949, in Webster, SD. On October 4, 1969, she married the love of her life, Larry Fiksdal. They were best friends and shared a beautiful, loving relationship that spanned 43 years.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved living on the lake. She will be dearly missed.

Molly is survived by son Jason Fiksdal and his children Selby and Allison, daughter Nicole Fiksdal, and son Evan (Nicole) Fiksdal and their children Brayden and Owen, and most importantly her miniature schnauzer, Lizzie.

A Celebration of Life for Molly will be held on Monday January 23, 2023, from 11:00am to 1:30pm at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter. Interment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.