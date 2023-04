Mona L Herbst

Brainerd Mn formerly of Mpls. Survived by son Chuck (Barb Bucy) Duarte, Ca., daughter Jennifer Clore, Jenkins, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren. No services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.

