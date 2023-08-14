Mona Lee Bengtson, 63, of Aitkin/Palisade MN, died on Friday, August 11, 2023, due to a tragic car accident in Faribault, MN. There will be no arranged funeral service or visitation, but a celebration of life will be held on a later undecided date.

She was born January 19, 1960 in Iowa Falls, IA to Donald and Virginia (Wilson) Dass of Jewell, IA. She graduated from South Hamilton High school, and BSBA (Computer Information)/MBA (General Business) from Drake University. She retired from Northwest Airlines/Delta as IT Manager in 2010 and worked at Land O’Lakes as a Manager, Application Support until 2015, Mona then chose to retire fulltime to Fleming Lake home located south of Palisade MN. Mona was united in marriage to Rodney Bengtson in Maui, HI on Feb 27, 2007. Mona enjoyed her goldendoodle “Sophie”, quilting, knitting, traveling and socializing with friends and family. Mona was outgoing, had a great sense of humor and always willing to help others. Mona is loved and will be missed.

Mona is survived by her husband: Rodney, mother: Virginia (Story City, IA), brother: Steve Dass and wife Carol Dass of (Colorado Springs, CO), numerous aunts/uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and truly great friends.

