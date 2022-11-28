Monica J. Provost

Monica Josephine Provost reached the end of her 97-year earthly journey on November 18, 2022. She was born to Arthur and Genevieve Kenyon in Brainerd, March 19, 1925, the youngest of three girls. She graduated from the Brainerd High School. She migrated over to Crosby where she worked a couple of different jobs and was even named Miss C-I in 1948. She worked in an ammunition plant in Nebraska during the war, after which she returned to Minnesota to marry the love of her life, Merrill Provost. Together they would raise three children. When the mines began to close on the Cuyuna Range, they moved the family to Eagle Mountain, California; remaining there until 1977 when Merrill retired. Following retirement, they moved to Indio, California and became snowbirds between Crosby and Indio. Monica’s magnificent life was based on her very strong faith. She was very active with the CCW for many years and enjoyed serving and volunteering. Her focus in life was her family. She was a stay-at-home mom and had the type of house many kids would describe as the cool aide house because there were always baked good there for everyone. She was a very beautiful woman inside and out. She had a gentle smile that would light up a room; her beautiful blue eyes always sparkling. She never left without telling her family and friends that she loved them. She was always thankful for everything. There was not an activity that she would miss. Here grandchildren were her pride and joy. She would follow them everywhere, even in the middle of winter, and not a hair would be out of place.

Monica will be deeply missed by her son, David Provost and significant-other, Juanita Noble; her daughter and son-in-law, Colleen and Mark Tauzell; grandchildren, Alexie, Katjanna, Natalja Tauzell, Krista (Provost) Wood, Megan Noble; great grandson, Soren and Lachlan Wood. She is preceded in death by her husband, Merrill; son, Joseph, and grandson, Joey Provost.

A Memorial Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crosby. Burial will be at the Lakewood Cemetery in Crosby. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.