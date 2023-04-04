Monica ‘Mona’ Neznik

On March 17, 2023 Monica (Mona) Helen Neznik, 96, passed away peacefully at Riverside Assisted Living in Pillager with family at her side.

Mona was born April 21, 1926 to Bernard and Christine Belinski in Swanville, MN. She was united in marriage to Joe Neznik on July 19, 1965, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski. They raised 8 children.

Mona had a zest for life, from softball, daily walks, adult ed classes, sewing, cake decorating, traveling with the bank group and especially entertaining family and friends. She had a love for big band music, the color pink, and collecting angels.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is also preceded in death by daughters Diane Burrows and Mary Motl, sons Mike and Joe, daughter-in-law Pat Neznik, sons-in-law Jim Motl and Dick Lorentz, and six brothers and sisters-in-law.

She is survived by daughters Jo (Tom) Swoverland, Jan Lorentz, Darlene Bartle and son Tom, daughter-in-law Deb Neznik and sister Ann DeLong of Tampa, FL, 20 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many special nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Dr. Benson for her care of mom over the years. Mom always looked forward to her visits. The family would also like to thank the Hospice Team and the staff at Riverside Assisted Living in Pillager for their wonderful care and love for mom.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday April 21, 2023 at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Staples with Father Gabriel officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday April 20, 2023 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Staples, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Staples.