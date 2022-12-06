Myrtle Dolores “Diddie” Hines, 94 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church in Little Falls, with Pastor Nate Bjorge officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Little Falls. Friends and family may call from 10 to 11 AM on Friday at the church. Caring for Diddie and her family is Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.