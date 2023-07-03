Nancy Ann Archibald, age 91 of Baxter died on July 1, 2023 at her home. She was born in St. Paul on September 11, 1931.

Nancy lived and worked all over the country. As a very young child she lived with her parents in a cabin in Finland, MN and later lived and attended school in Duluth. Her family moved many times for her father’s job. Nancy graduated from high school in Richland, WA. She was an accomplished pianist and attended the Peabody Institute in Baltimore. She later attended nurses training and worked as an RN in San Francisco. Her nursing career led her to an interest in social work so she went back to school, in Rhode Island, to obtain a master’s degree in social work. She worked as a social worker in Michigan and then in Crow Wing County for many years. Nancy enjoyed traveling and traveled the world. She also had a passionate love of music.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, George and Adeline Archibald, and her brother, David. She was loved and cherished by the Erickson-Dallas family and the Larson family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crosby. Burial will be at the Lakewood Cemetery in Crosby. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.