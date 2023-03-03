It is with great sadness and wonderful rejoicing that we share the passing of Nathan Dennison Talbot. Known as Denny to many of his family and friends he was an active man going around the world with bikes and trains. He would make friends wherever he went with many becoming lifelong. Languages and cultures were a passion. He loved to study and learn languages, speaking a few well enough and understanding many others.

Born June 26, 1936, to Dr. Nathan Bill Talbot and Anne Perry of Boston, Died February 28, 2023, in his St. Cloud, MN home. He followed in his father’s footsteps to graduate from Harvard after serving his time in the armed forces. He did not become a doctor like his father and grandfather. Nathan was obsessed with trains and spent much of his career working in transportation, moving things by trains.

In 2001 Nathan met Ruth (Flaskerud) Barnes online. Their first date was at a train station and riding in the engine compartment of a train. They fell in love and were married in the Florida Keys where he lived and was a substitute teacher. He loved the kids he worked with. Nathan became adopted into Ruth’s family of 4 children, 9 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren, and her sister and brothers. They later moved to Texas and Minnesota doing lots of traveling together which made them both very happy.

His beloved Ruth passed away in 2018, which was very hard on him.

He is survived by a brother, Fredrick Talbot, many cousins, 2 children Lynn (Paul) Hunt of Pine River, MN, and Kevin (Marcy) Barnes of St. Cloud, MN, 9 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren and of course the 2 great-great grandchildren.

His parents, one brother John and all of his grandparents and aunts and uncles whom he loved very much, and of course his beloved Ruth and her two sons Michael and Jerry Don were there to celebrate his spiritual homecoming with rejoicing.

Interment will be at the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, March 11th. A small family gathering will happen at Brenny Funeral Home in Baxter starting at 1pm with burial at 2pm. He will be buried next to his beloved Ruth with a military send-off. This is open to all, but it will be short and sweet. As long as the weather cooperates.

There will be a celebration of life for Nathan in May with details and date/time etc. TBD at this point.

