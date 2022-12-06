Nick Phillips

Nick William Phillips, age 64, of Pequot Lakes, MN and formerly of Perham, MN, passed away suddenly on the evening of December 1, 2022. He was born on January 20, 1958, to Donna (Lindemeier) and Robert Phillips in Hutchinson, MN. Nick graduated from Perham High School. He married Denice (Doll) Phillips-Kunze, and they had 4 children together: Stephanie (Gerald) Koljonen, Christopher (Chrissy) Phillips, Robert (Ashley) Phillips, and Nicole McIntire.

Nick is survived by his children; sisters, Barb Phillips, Karen (Keith) Sperl; grandchildren: Macy and Max Koljonen, Olivia, Hadley, Dylan, Lincoln and Nash Phillips, and Benson McIntire; niece, Ambria Morsching; nephews: Cory, Devon and Austin Sperl; his partner, Annette Tulenchik and her children: Jeff (Shelly) Tulenchik, Ashley (Dan) Whirley, Nikki (Andy) Davidson, and grandchildren: Presley Tulenchik, Reid, Drake, and Everett Whirley, Reece, Jase and Owen Davidson. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Nick enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking, as well as visiting his children and grandchildren.

To honor his wishes there will be no funeral services. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes.