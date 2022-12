Feb. 7, 1932 - Dec. 22, 2022

BRAINERD, Minn. - Olga Olson, 90, Brainerd, Minn., died Thursday, Dec. 22, in Brainerd.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, at First Lutheran Church in Brainerd. Burial will be Saturday in Evergreen Cemetery in Brainerd. Lunch will follow at the church.

Arrangements by Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter, Minn.