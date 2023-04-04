Patricia L. Saxum

Patricia Luella Saxum, 89, passed away peacefully in her home in the early hours of February 15, 2023.

Patricia was born on April 3, 1933 to Owen J. and Christine Swanson (Graff). She was educated in Pillager before transferring to Washington High School in Brainerd, where she became fast friends with Joan and Jean Hoeft, who would later become her roommates in Minneapolis. After graduating in 1951, she moved to the big city to work for Aetna-Life Insurance.

On July 20, 1956, she began her 56 year long marriage to Donald Saxum; together with whom she raised five children in Minneapolis while she also worked as a teacher’s aide. They enjoyed a wonderful retirement together in the Brainerd Lakes area, where you would find them taking long boat rides at sunset or decorating the pontoon for the July 4th boat parades on Crooked-Portage Lakes. Growing up on the Crow Wing River, ingrained in her a love for water; nobody appreciated the beauty of the lake more than Patricia. You could always talk her into swimming or going for a float on the water.

Better known to her grandchildren as “Nana”, she will be remembered by them for her generosity of candy, big hugs, love and support. Her friends will remember her as a charming lunch date and conversationalist. A highlight of her later years were her travels to Arizona and Alaska. Always a woman of discerning taste, she spent her final years sipping chocolate wine and cheering on the Twins.

Patricia is survived by sons Donald, Steven (Cathy), and Douglas (Charity); daughter Terri; six grandchildren, Cassie, Tori (Kaley), David, Gunnar, Tianna (Braydon), and Goldie; two great-grandchildren, Braxton and Karsyn; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. All will be enjoying a Benny Goodman record and a rum and coke in her memory.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Christine; husband, Donald; brother, Wayne; sister-in-law, Jean (Hoeft) Swanson; and son, David.

A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the Salem Lutheran Church in Deerwood. A visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.