Patricia Nentl

Patricia Shay Nentl passed away at the Tucson Medical Center after a valiant struggle with family by her side on December 28, 2022. Mass of Christian burial will be at Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in July.

Patricia was born in Melrose, MN on July 10, 1937 to Melvylle and Lydia (Haider) Shay. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from St. Catherine University in St. Paul. She married the love of her life, Ralph John Nentl, on December 27, 1958. They enjoyed nearly 62 years of marriage and were blessed to have three children: Lisa, Timothy and Daniel.

As a nurse, Pat enjoyed a variety of nursing experiences: ER, Surgery, Clinic, Mental Health at the VA Hospital. She eventually received her license in Community Health Nursing and ended her career as a school nurse. She affected the lives of patients and children throughout her career with her compassion, passion and skilled care. As a school nurse, she worked to ensure that students came to school ready to learn and then became a strong supporter of the students throughout their school career. She worked in the East Central and Hinckley-Finnlayson school districts prior to retiring. Patricia also believed in community service and was active in her church, the Lions, the American Legion Post 500 and the Whitefish Yacht Club, where she served as Commodore. Finally, Patricia was an avid Bridge player. She looked forward to those weekly games, whether in MN, AZ or online.

Patricia was so proud of her family. Her favorite times were with her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Lisa (Doug), Timothy, and Daniel (Julie); grandchildren, William (Mallori), Jordan, Eleanor, Griffin, Henry; great grandchildren Adette and George; brothers Michael (Susan) and Thomas (Diane) Shay; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Ralph, her parents, one brother, one sister, and several very special first cousins.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Crosslake.