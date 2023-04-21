Patricia ‘Pat’ Huhta

Patricia (Wojciak) Huhta ‘Grandma Pat’, 82, of Baxter, MN passed away on April 19, 2023 from complications of COPD and pneumonia. Visitation will be Sunday April 23, 2023, from 4pm - 7pm at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter, and will continue 9am - 11am on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter, MN. A Celebration of Pat’s life will be held at 11am on Monday April 24, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church.

Pat was a loving, caring, compassionate, inspiring, independent, and stubborn lady, but will be missed by her family. Born on May 30, 1940, in Minneapolis, MN to Francis and Mary Ann (Pitlick) Wojciak. After graduating from High School, she obtained her associate degree in nursing in Mankato, MN, and made her career as a Nurse at the Minneapolis Veterans Hospital. She met and was married to John Huhta on June 15, 1991, and together moved to the Brainerd area. After her husband, John passed away, Pat joined the Brenny Family Funeral team where she did anything she could to help out. She had a caretaker’s heart; she volunteered with Camp Confidence and Fishing Has No Boundaries, was very involved at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, and worked every funeral service she was able to. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, and spending time with her family. Pat made the best rosette cookies in town, making over 100 dozen each Christmas season for family, neighbors, co-workers, and funeral services. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Bridget (Nathan) Morsching, Michael (Cindy) Muldoon, John (Mary) Muldoon, Colleen (Brian) Morris, Tim Muldoon, Aaron Huhta, Jolene (Marty) Huhta, John Huhta Jr., Wesley (Coleen) Asback, Brittany Mickelson; 30 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; siblings; brother-in-law Clarence Shallbetter and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband John Huhta; sister Barbara Shallbetter; stepdaughters, Michelle Mullins and Jalene Huhta; and step-granddaughter, Aleisha Huhta.

