Patricia Willette

Patricia Ann Willette, of Blaine and former longtime resident of Brainerd, beloved mother and treasured grandmother, went to be with the Lord at the age of 86 on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at St. Therese Hospice in Shoreview.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Theresa O’Neil; her brother, James O’Neil; and grandson, Brandon Willette.

She will be forever loved and dearly missed by her husband of 61 years, Donald Willette; her brother, Thomas O’Neil, her children, Steven (Lisa) Willette, David (Laura) Willette, Michelle (Sean) Kelly; her grandsons, Andrew, Spencer, Nicholas, Jacob, Ryan, Samuel and her granddaughter, Eden.

After graduating from Washington High School in Brainerd, she received her registered nursing degree in 1958 from St. Gabriel’s School of Nursing in Little Falls. She lovingly cared for patients for more than 30 years at both the Brainerd State Hospital and Kingwood Good Samaritan Center in Brainerd. She was a compassionate and dedicated nurse, often going above and beyond to make each patient feel special.

Patti loved life and never met a stranger, making friends wherever she went. Her love and kindness touched everyone and she loved her family and friends dearly. She was creative and artistic and enjoyed crafting and making scrapbooks for her grandchildren. She enjoyed throwing parties and always made birthdays and holidays extra special, gardening and flowers, decorating, shopping, all things chocolate, and the occasional trip to the casino.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Brainerd. Visitation will begin the hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Brainerd. Please join us following the services for lunch and fellowship.

Arrangements have been completed by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.