Patrick Ganley

Patrick M. Ganley, 82, of Nisswa, passed away with his family by his side on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Hills Crossing Senior Living.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023, at St. Christopher’s Catholic Church in Nisswa with Fr. Matt Miller officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to services and on Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Interment with Military Honors will take place at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Patrick was born December 29, 1940, in Minneapolis, to Thomas and Mary (Stehlik) Ganley. He graduated from Patrick Henry High School. He was an active youth football coach and hockey referee. Before moving to Nisswa, Pat operated Loydy’s Diner in Minneapolis. He and his wife, Sharon owned and operated Ganley’s Restaurant in Nisswa for many years. After Sharon passed away and Pat retired, he enjoyed a number of years traveling and spending time with friends, especially, Karen Schroeder.

He was a loving husband, dad, and grandfather.

He is survived by his children, Patrick (LeeAnn), Andrea (Mark) Neva, Joe (Tracy), Luke (Chrissy), and Gabrielle (Nick) Buffetta; grandchildren, Clare, Zoe, Elisabeth, Mirjana, Henry, Catherine, Rita, Sabrina, Lucas, Thor, Nico, Harry, Sam, Annie, Francine, Louisa, Buster, Maya, Maria, Vinnie, and Shane; great-grandson, Ethan; and siblings, Tom, Kathleen Hyser, Frank, and Dan. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Sharon and his parents.

Memorials preferred.

Nelson - Doran Funeral Home

www.nelson-doran.com

218.829.4755