Patrick Holder 70, of Aitkin, passed away on Sunday, January 15th, 2023 at the Sacred Heart Hospital Hospice Center near his home in Orange Beach, Alabama after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born July 23, 1952 to Everett and Wilma (Carr) Holder. Pat grew up on a farm south of Aitkin and learned at an early age a work ethic he maintained throughout his life. He attended Aitkin Public Schools where he was active in sports and other school activities. After graduating in 1970, he attended St. Cloud State College and the University of Minnesota School of Pharmacy. Pat then returned to Aitkin to work alongside Milt Knutson, owner of Snyder Drug. A year later he purchased the business when the Knutsons retired to Arizona. Eventually Snyder Drug and Village Drug merged creating a wonderful relationship with fellow pharmacists Bob Monroe and Jack Fossen. In the 1990s Pat established Aitkin Medical Supply, which operated out of the drug store building until his retirement. Pat always felt fortunate to have the wonderful and dedicated staff he worked with at both Holder Drug and Aitkin Medical Supply. Pat was patient, kind, optimistic and always seemed to find the best in everyone. He enjoyed sports, traveling, both deer and pheasant hunting but most of all golf. He was fortunate to enjoy countless rounds with many special friends.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Maryann (Koenig) Holder of Aitkin and Orange Beach; sons, Adam (Kelsey) Holder of Carve and John Holder of Bloomington; three darling grandchildren, Myla, Foster and June; brother, Mike (Jill) Holder of Shoreview; sister, Dianne (Ted) Reem of Aitkin; nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and several foursomes of golf buddies. No service is planned. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.