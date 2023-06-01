Patti E. Hesse, age 65, of Winthrop passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center in Arlington. Private Family Memorial Service was held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, 11:00 A.M. at the Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop.

Patti Ellen Hesse was born on October 13, 1957, in Grantsburg, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Ardell and Edith (Odberg) Mangelsen. Patti was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education in Brainerd and was a graduate of the Brainerd High School Class of 1976. Patti furthered her education at the Technical College in Brainerd for Landscape Design.

On January 28, 1995, Patti was united in marriage to Kevin Hesse at First Lutheran Church in Lafayette. After their marriage, the couple resided in Winthrop. Patti was employed in landscaping and office work.

Patti enjoyed gardening, photography, reading, crafts, and traveling. She cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Patti is survived by her h usband, Kevin Hesse of Winthrop, MN; Children, Ryan Soderman and his wife, Sonia Rodriguez de Soderman; Megan Soderman and her life partner, Steve Franklin; Step-children, Bryan Hesse, Brent Hesse, and Brittany Hesse; Grandchildren, Carlos, Hunter, Tatianna, Dawsyn, Coltyn, Landyn, Tristyn, Mya, Elle, Olivia, Halle, Daiven, Peyton and Amelia; Mother, Edith Mangelsen; Sister, Penny McKibbon and her husband, Dave; Brother, Rod Mangelson and his wife, Tammy; Brother-in-law, Scott Hesse and his wife, Mary; Special Cousin, Bobby Rademacher; Dear Family Friend, Carrollynn Rathman; Nieces, Ashley, Krista, Morgan; Nephews, Sean, Josh, Matt; Other relatives and friends.

Patti was preceded in death by her Grandparents; Father, Ardell Mangelson; Special Cousin, Linda Rademacher; Inlaws, Charles and Beverly Hesse; Dear Niece, Cassie McKibbon.

Arrangements by Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop, Minnesota. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com