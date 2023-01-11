Paul A. Johnson, age 90 of Palisade died on January 9, 2023 at his home. He was born on

September 23, 1932 in Waukenabo Township, MN to Carl and Nancy (Carlson) Johnson.

Paul was a U.S. Marine Corp Veteran severing in of the Korean Conflict and Vietnam. He married Kathleen “Kay” Deblock on September 25, 2004 in Crosby. He was a member of the Aitkin VFW, the Aitkin American Legion Post 86 and the Hilltop Chapel in Palisade.

Paul is survived by his wife Kay; one daughter, Roxanne Johnson of St. Paul; Kay’s children,

Marie (Mark) Heggestad, Kathryn (Tom) Reifenberger of Crosby, James (Amy) Deblock of Chanhassen and Amy (Dale) Lundgren of Crosby; four grandchildren, Jason (Amanda) Olson, Kelly (Chris) Hummel, Jesse (Kim) Olson and Kasey (Charles) Magadanz; great grandchildren, Eli, Evie, Mathias, Malia, Kane, Jax, Veralyn and Josie: Kay’s grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents; one son, Kevin Johnson; one brother, Don Johnson and one sister, Rose Carlson.

A Memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Hilltop Chapel in Palisade with full military honors given by the Aitkin American Legion Post 86 and the Aitkin VFW. A visitation will be on Thursday at the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be at the Lakewood Cemetery in Crosby.