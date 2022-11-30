Paul Althoff, age 87, of Fort Ripley, MN, went to live with his Father in heaven on November 24, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial for Paul was held on Friday December 2, 2022, at 10:00am at St. Mathias Catholic Church in Fort Ripley, MN.

Paul Edward Althoff was born October 14, 1935 in St. Mathias Township, Ft. Ripley, MN to Edward Sylvester and Johanna Althoff (Ress). He attended school In St. Mathias Township through the 9th grade. He married Eula Linson in 1978. Paul lived and worked on the farm he was born on until the 1980s when he became a semi-truck driver for NorthStar plating in Brainerd for 10 years until he retired in 1993. Paul was a member of the National Farmers Organization. He served on the St Mathias township board.

After retiring, He and Eula divorced, and he moved to Brainerd. He spent his time volunteering at Bethany Good Samaritan Nursing Home where he met Elaine Borders. They became life companions and he moved to Baxter. They loved and took care of one another until she passed in 2019. He moved to Carefree Assisted Living Facility where he lived until he passed. Paul enjoyed spending time with family, baking fudge, pies, and cookies. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with friends and family members especially grandchildren out fishing on his pontoon. Mornings he could often be found at breakfast in downtown Brainerd visiting with the other regulars at Northwinds Grille. He loved visiting friends and family and was always game for a good conversation over a warm cup of coffee.

He was strong, hardworking, loving, kind and patient. He always had a smile. He was a loving stepfather to Eula’s children. He was a patient and loving adoptive father to his granddaughter Yvonne. He was a wonderful, active, and present step-grandfather to his many step-grandchildren and step-great- grandchildren.

He is survived by: His adopted daughter Yvonne Althoff; His stepchildren: Harris Blankenship, Randy Olson, Ronny Olson, and Cheryl Olson, his sisters: Dorean Berscheit, Mary Thorpe, and Joan Isder, his brothers: Edward Althoff and Kenneth Althoff as well as many nieces and nephews and many step-grandchildren and great step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother Johanna Althoff-Ress, his father Edward Sylvester Althoff, His sister Dorothy Berscheit, his brother Peter Althoff, his brother- in - law Bob Isder, his stepdaughter Glenda Mulroy, step-son-in-law Allen Mulroy Sr., nephew Michael Isder, niece Janice Berscheit, niece Michelle Thorpe and Life Companion Elaine Borders.

Paul will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by everyone who knew him.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.