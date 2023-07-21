Penny M. Feierabend, 80, lifelong resident of Brainerd, died at home after a more than 14-year battle against breast cancer on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Her family was right by her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 24, 2023, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to Mass and to stay for a luncheon to follow. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery.

Penny was born October 27, 1942, in Brainerd, the daughter of Neil and Rosella (Barbeau) Bedal. In 10th grade, she met the love of her life, Tommy Feierabend. They married in 1958 and have never looked back. The couple’s commitment to their family was unmatched. Penny was a devoted mom who was always on her children’s side. Whether they were right or wrong, she was in their corner. One way Penny showed her love for her family was by making sure every holiday was done well - from Christmas dinners to Halloween witches - she made sure her family celebrated life.

Penny spent many years working as a legal secretary for Borden, Steinbauer, Krueger and Knudson before joining the financial assistance staff at St. Joseph’s Medical Center.

Penny had a few pastimes she enjoyed - fishing, riding horse - but her favorite was snowmobiling and the trips she and Tom took to Yellowstone and South Dakota with friends.

She will be missed dearly her husband of 65 years, Tom; children, Bradley (Baerbel) Feierabend, Craig (Cathy) Feierabend, Lisa (Craig) Fiebiger, and Jared Feierabend; grandchildren, Luke Feierabend, Amanda Ostrowski, Mitch Feierabend, Danielle Arnold, Lacy Feierabend, Savannah Smith, Ashly Johnson, Sarah Fransen, and Lee Fiebiger; 19 great-grandchildren; and sister, Patti Moilanen. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Linda.

