Ralph J. Ferrier

Ralph James Ferrier, age 73 of Aitkin died on April 25, 2023 at the Riverwood Health Care Center in Aitkin. He was born in Sturgis, Michigan to Ralph and Analee (Hart) Ferrier. Ralph married Linda Fageroos on January 14, 1982 in Pequot Lakes. He was an avid outdoorsman, and guided for fishing, hunting and trapping trips.

Ralph is survived by his wife Linda; three sons, Victor (Jaime) Fageroos of Urbandale, IA, Eric (Holly) Keck of Clearfield, KY, and J.R. (Melissa) Ferrier of Brainerd; two daughters, Amy (Wade Kuznia) Pendegayosh of Deerwood and Melissa (Leif) Gustafson of Crosby; four brothers, Phil (Ruth) Ferrier of Burr Oak, MI, Jerry (Candace) Ferrier of Aitkin, Roger and Mike Tye; Five sisters, Diane Halsey of LaGrange, IN, Ruthanne (Jerry) McKay of Ina, IL, Cynthia (Fred) Cramer of Sturgis, MI, Nancy (Mark) Paul of Huntington, IN and Penny Harrop of Coco Beach, FL; sixteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding Ralph in death are his parents; one grandson, one great granddaughter and one brother.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for July 3, 2023 in Crosby. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.