Randolph “Randy” Thiel

Randy J Thiel, 73, of Baxter, passed away on August 26, 2023, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with MS. Services will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, August 31st at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brainerd with a visitation starting one hour prior to services.

Randy was born on September 27, 1949, to Joyce and Eva (Judd) Thiel in Bertha Minnesota. He was raised in Staples. After high school, he went to Bemidji State where he met the love of his life Margaret Emerson. They moved to Harwood, raised their four children, and Randy worked for Philip Morris for 32 years. Eventually he and Margaret moved to Baxter to enjoy retirement.

Randy enjoyed gardening, flowers, reading and traveling. He liked watching the Twins and Vikings games. Above all else, he truly loved spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 51 years, Margaret; children, Jacob (Cynthia) Megan (Ryan) Johnson, Alex (Alisha), Emily (Dustin) Baird; grandchildren, Quinn, Conrad, Graysin, Ellie, Ryden, Henry, Briggs, Jack; sisters, Kitty Tepley, Deb Pritchett; sister-in-law, Kathy Thiel. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Russ.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.