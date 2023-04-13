Randy Adair

Randy Ray Adair, age 64, of Brainerd, died on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Randy was born to Arlo and Rosemary (Doucette) Adair on April 27, 1958 in Brainerd. Randy was a man of many hobbies, including canning and cooking with the spoils of his garden, earning his pilots license, obtaining his HAM radio amateur in extra license in 2023, with his passion for firearms he earned his law enforcement armorer license in 2014, tending to his six horses, and continuously putting his heart and soul into improving the farm he bought with his wife 31 years ago. Many words could be used to describe Randy, the most accurate being, strong willed, good hearted, hardworking, intelligent, and self-motivated. These traits were made apparent in his ability to fix or accomplish anything he put his mind to.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Melissa; daughter, Jessica (Chris) Anderson; two granddaughters, the joy of his life, Eva Rose and Kendall Ray; mother, Rosie Adair; sister, Donna (Dale) Morrell; brother, Tom (Mary Deblock) Adair; uncle, Gary Doucette; godmother and aunt, Julie Doucette; and many nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Arlo; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Centra Care Foundation, dedicated to the St. Cloud Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

Arrangements are with the Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.