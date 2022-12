Raymond Arnold, age 79, of Pine River, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Riverside Assisted Living, Pine River. He was born to Roy and Evelyn Arnold on August 7, 1943, in Pine River.

Services will be 11 AM on Monday, January 2, at Kline Funeral Home, Pine River. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Pine River.